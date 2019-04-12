Hear Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis’ Gospel-Tinged Vocal Showcase ‘Til I Found You’

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, the songwriting team behind some of Janet Jackson and Boyz II Men’s biggest hits, will release a new compilation of new original music, Jam & Lewis: Volume One, this summer. Today, they’re offering up the first track from it, “‘Til I Found You,” an upbeat, gospel-tinged vocal powerhouse that features music by the group Sounds of Blackness and singing by Ann Nesby, Big Jim Wright and Lauren Evans. In addition to leaving room for each of the singers to push their voices to the heavens (in fact, they sing, “Heaven must be like this”), the track contains many signatures of Jam and Lewis’ trademark sound, including snappy rhythms and horn accents.

“Sounds of Blackness will always hold such a special place in our hearts because they were the first act we signed to our original record label,” Jam said in a statement. “We felt it was only right for this single with them to introduce our compilation album.”

“It felt great to be back in the studio with Sounds of Blackness and create new music we’re really proud of,” Lewis said. “The track definitely sets the tone for the album, and we can’t wait for our fans to hear what’s next.”

Jam and Lewis have yet to reveal what other collaborations will be featured on the album.

Since the early Eighties, the duo, which met in Minneapolis, has worked with Prince, the Time, Michael Jackson, Rod Stewart, Mary J. Blige, Chaka Khan, New Edition and many others. In addition to nine Hot 100 Number Ones for Janet Jackson, they’ve written songs that claimed the top spot for the Human League, George Michael, Karyn White, Boyz II Men, Mariah Carey and Usher. They’ve earned more than 100 sales awards, including diamond plaques, and have won five Grammys.