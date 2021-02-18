 Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis on Prince, Janet Jackson - Rolling Stone
Hear Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis Share Hitmaking Secrets

Jam and Lewis discuss their work with Janet Jackson and much more on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast

Brian Hiatt

Music producers Jimmy Jam, left, and Terry Lewis attend the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York.

Legendary producers and songwriters Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis join host Brian Hiatt for a career-spanning interview on the latest episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, discussing their stint working with Prince as members of the Time, their multi-decade collaboration with Janet Jackson, the birth of their collaborative style, the stories behind some of their greatest hits, and much more.

They also explain why, after originally intending to release a debut Jam and Lewis LP circa 1987, they’ve finally gotten around to working on their own album, which includes collaborations with Babyface and others.

To hear the entire episode, press play above, or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out three years’ worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Neil Young, Alicia Keys, Phoebe Bridgers, the National, Ice Cube, Dua Lipa, Questlove, Killer Mike, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Liam Gallagher, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, John Legend, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Justin Townes Earle,  Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Eddie Van Halen, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr., and many more — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates, and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast on SiriusXM’s Volume, channel 106.

