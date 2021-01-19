 Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis Tap Baby Face for Performance on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, and Babyface Perform Serene ‘He Don’t Know Nothin’ Bout It’ on ‘Fallon’

Track will appear on the forthcoming debut album from the acclaimed production duo

Jon Blistein

Production duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis performed their recent single with Babyface, “He Don’t Know Nothin’ Bout It,” on The Tonight Show Monday, January 18th.

The performance found the celebrated musicians in an intimate studio space as they delivered the throwback slow jam with characteristic aplomb. “If you put your heart in his hands,” Jam and Lewis sang in harmony while Babyface vamped on some vocal runs, “Then he needs to be your friend/A friend who will listen/To all of your needs/If for no other reason/But to love, and to trust.”

Jam and Lewis released “He Don’t Know Nothin’ Bout It” last December. While the two have been production partners for nearly four decades, the song marks their debut artist release. The pair are prepping their first-ever album of all original music as well, which will arrive later this year (a release date and title have yet to be announced).

