Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, Babyface Share ‘He Don’t Know Nothin’ Bout It’

The production duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis have released the music video for their collaborative single “He Don’t Know Nothin’ Bout It,” featuring Babyface.

The video cuts between Jam and Lewis in the studio and Babyface serenading the listener on his blue guitar, as different women listen and dance to the slow jam single. “He don’t know nothin’ ’bout it/’Bout time you found a man,” Babyface croons. “He just beaten’ ’round it/Girl he don’t understand.”

Although Jam and Lewis have been producing albums for nearly four decades, most notably with Janet Jackson, “He Don’t Know Nothin’ Bout It” is their debut artist release. The collaboration has been in the works since Babyface presented the production duo with the Icon Award and performed alongside them at the 2019 Soul Train Awards. Jam and Lewis are set to release their first ever album of all original music in 2021.

Earlier this year, Babyface joined Boyz II Men on Saturday Light Live for a remote performance of “A Song for Mama,” the 1997 track which he produced and wrote. They were the third and final SNL at Home musical guests, following Coldplay’s Chris Martin covering Bob Dylan, and Miley Cyrus performing Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here.” The episode also marked the SNL’s Season 45 finale.