 Watch Jimmy Fallon, the Roots' Tariq Trotter Celebrate 'This Olympics' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next From Grateful Dead to Metallica, Here Are the Best (Official) Band Tees to Buy Online
Home Music Music News

Watch Jimmy Fallon, the Roots’ Tariq Trotter Celebrate ‘This Olympics’ on ‘Tonight Show’

Host and rapper deliver parody of Florida Georgia Line and Nelly’s “Lil Bit” to mark opening of 2021 Tokyo competition

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Hours after the lighting of the ceremonial torch signaling the start of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Jimmy Fallon and the Roots’ Tariq Trotter performed a song dedicated to this year’s Summer Games on The Tonight Show.

“This Olympics” — a parody of Florida Georgia Line and Nelly’s 2020 single “Lil Bit” — finds the host and the rapper partake in many of this year’s Games, from archery and weight lifting to  fencing and rowing.

“It’s time to represent your country / No matter where you’re from / Waking up at 2 a.m. to watch a little badminton,” the pair sing. “Get your soccer socks on, we’re playing football / Pour yourself some Wheaties / It’s time to win it all / This Olympics.”

The 2021 Summer Olympics kicked off (depending on your time zone) early Friday with an opening ceremony that included a rendition of John Lennon’s “Imagine” featuring John Legend and Keith Urban. Here’s how to watch the Tokyo games online, as well as the 15 most intriguing storylines from the 2021 Summer Olympics.

In This Article: 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Black Thought, Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.