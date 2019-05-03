×
See Jimmy Fallon, the Roots Summon the Eighties for Rendition of ‘Hungry Like the Wolf’

Tonight Show takes on Duran Duran classic for ‘Cover Room’ online music series

Jimmy Fallon and the Roots don sunglasses, colorful ties and suit attire in a neon-lit room to create a suave, Eighties-vibed setting for their cover of Duran Duran’s 1982 classic, “Hungry Like the Wolf.”

Their rendition is part the Tonight Show‘s backstage “Cover Room,” which is an online-only music series featuring artists delivering their versions of favorite songs from other artists in a room that is transformed to fit each performance.

In the new clip, they capture the slick new wave ethos of the catchy song from Duran Duran’s sophomore album, Rio, as the Roots stay fairly faithful to the propulsive melodies and rhythms and Fallon summons Simon Le Bon’s intense delivery.

Previous “Cover Room” installments include Fallon and the Roots’ rendition of Billy Vera & the Beaters’ “At this Moment,” Nathaniel Rateliff’s take on Bruce Springsteen’s “Atlantic City” and Kesha’s version of the Animals’ “House of the Rising Sun.”

