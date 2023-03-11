Watch Jimmy Fallon Join Goose Onstage for ‘Mustang Sally’ Cover

During Goose’s emergence as one of rock’s most exciting live acts, the Connecticut jam band has collaborated onstage with the likes of Trey Anastasio, Billy Strings, Margo Price and Big Boi. The group added another, albeit unlikely special guest Friday in the form of Jimmy Fallon, who joined Goose for the encore, a rendition of the oft-covered R&B classic “Mustang Sally.”

“Everybody give it up for Jimmy Fallon,” Goose guitarist Peter Anspach told a likely confused audience at Port Chester, New York’s Capitol Theater. “He had us on his show, now he’s here on our show,” referring to the band’s Dec. 2022 visit to the Tonight Show. Trending Why I Chose to Appear in Netflix’s Controversial Pornhub Documentary The Haunted Life of Lisa Marie Presley See Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Perform 'Stop Draggin' My Heart Around' at Co-Headlining Tour Kickoff A Kids YouTuber Uses They/Them Pronouns. Some Parents Just Found Out — And Lost Their Minds

Fallon and Goose then delivered a Blues Brothers-inspired version of “Mustang Sally,” complete with the late-night host donning some Elwood and Jake-style shades; Fallon also engaged in some John Belushi-brand physical comedy by (intentionally?) falling off the front of the stage toward the performance’s final moments.

Goose’s five-night stand at the Capitol Theatre continues Saturday and Sunday night. The fivesome released their most recent album Dripfield in 2022.