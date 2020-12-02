 Fallon Spoofs Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Doc With Chris Martin - Rolling Stone
Jimmy Fallon Spoofs Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Doc With the Roots, Chris Martin

Tonight Show host “secretly made” a quarantine album with tracks like “Peed My Pants in an Applebee’s” and “Song About Milk”

Jon Blistein

Jimmy Fallon tapped the Roots and Coldplay’s Chris Martin for a parody of Taylor Swift’s new film, Folklore: The Long Studio Pond.

In the bit — dubbed, Fallonlore: The 30 Rock Sessions — Fallon pretended that, back in May, he started writing an album in quarantine and that he enlisted Questlove and Black Thought to help him finish it remotely. Months later, the trio finally gathered at 30 Rockefeller Center to perform their tracks together for the first time, and the setlist included tunes like, “Peed My Pants in an Applebee’s,” “Song About Milk,” and “Sourdough Heart.”

For the album’s big, breathtaking duet, Fallon tapped Martin, who filmed a special guest appearance for a rendition of a true classic — the kid’s song, “Fuzzy Wuzzy.”

At the end of the bit, Fallon admitted to Questlove and Black Thought that he’d ultimately been unable to sell the Fallonore doc to Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, or any of the other streaming websites (not even the NBC-affiliated platform Peacock wanted it). Despite the disappointment, he delivered an uplifting message about their creative endeavor, saying, “We’re not Taylor! She’s a musical genius, we can’t do what she did. But we can still be proud. We made something beautiful. We made something real and honest and from the heart.”

But when Fallon looked up, both his collaborators had ditched him.

