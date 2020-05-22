 Jimmy Fallon, Billy Idol, The Roots Sing 'Dancing With Myself' At Home - Rolling Stone
Jimmy Fallon, Billy Idol, the Roots Perform ‘Dancing With Myself’ at Home

Quarantine performance features Tonight Show house band playing household objects

Jimmy Fallon and his Tonight Show house band the Roots have been experimenting with “at-home remixes” during quarantine, using household objects to remotely perform iconic pop songs on the show.

Last month, they teamed up with Sting for a socially distanced performance of “Don’t Stand So Close to Me,” and now they’re back with a much more uplifting number, “Dancing With Myself,” featuring the one and only Billy Idol.

Along with Fallon, the eight members of the Roots and a very enthusiastic Idol, the video of the performance cuts together clips of Tonight Show fans dancing while quarantined in their homes, submitted last week to the show. With social distancing still in effect for the immediate future, it’s heartwarming to see people be able to dance together in some capacity, even if we all have to be six feet (or more) apart.

Idol is set to perform at Asbury Park, New Jersey’s 2020 Sea.Hear.Now Festival on September 19th and 20th, along with Pearl Jam, Patti Smith, the Beach Boys, the Avett Brothers, Cage the Elephant, Phoebe Bridgers, Ani DiFranco and more. The event may be canceled or postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but for now, you can still purchase tickets.

In This Article: Billy Idol, coronavirus, covid-19, Jimmy Fallon, The Roots, The Tonight Show

