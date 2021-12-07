Jimmy Fallon Releases New Track “It Was a Masked Christmas” with Megan Thee Stallion and Ariana Grande

Jimmy Fallon is bringing on Christmas season with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion on their new track “It Was a Masked Christmas,” accompanied with a music video directed by Dan Opsal.

“It Was A Masked Christmas” and the new video unsurprisingly lean into the experiences of the pandemic holiday seasons of the past two years. Fallon sings about covering noses and mouths and only getting Wi-Fi for zoom calls from the laundry room, while Meg raps about putting Purell on everything from the Turkey to the egg nog and candy canes. Grande meanwhile, goes for a more typical theme of longing for someone during the winter months, singing of needing “someone to hold at night, because it’s gonna snow.”

Notably, vaccine booster shots were a prominent theme in much of the song. During the video Grande and Fallon are shown standing in line waiting for their shots, while during the track’s chorus Fallon sings “It’s Christmas time, we’ll be in line for a booster.”

“Y’all know what time it is, it’s time to get those boosters,” Meg says at the start of the video, accompanied with her signature “agh” ad-lib.

Otherwise, the video shows the three stars staying warm inside or dancing and skiing in the snow, along with shots of talking masks and one dancer covered head to toe in surgical masks.

Fallon is no stranger to jumping on a Christmas tune with a-list musicians; last year he performed a duet of “All I Want For Christmas is You” with Dolly Parton, and in 2017, he did a rendition of Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime” alongside McCartney and the Roots.