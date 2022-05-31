Jimmy Eat World Are Hitting the Road Again This Fall

Jimmy Eat World have announced a new run of North American tour dates for the fall.

Following their trek with Dashboard Confessional earlier this year, the North American leg of the band’s “Something Loud Tour” will kick off Sept. 8 at Rock Hall Live in Cleveland and continue over the next three weeks, wrapping Sept. 28 at History in Toronto. Jimmy Eat World will receive support from Charly Bliss on all their headlining shows as well.

Tickets for the new gigs will go on sale June 3, though several pre-sales for most dates will launch before that. Full information is available on the band’s website.

Along with all the new headlining dates, Jimmy Eat World also have a slew of festival shows scheduled for this fall, including stops at Four Chord Music Festival in Pittsburgh, Riot Fest in Chicago, and Oceans Calling in Ocean City, Maryland. The group will also be among the array of pop-punk and emo luminaries hitting the stage at the three-day Las Vegas blowout, When We Were Young, taking place at the end of October.

Jimmy Eat World released their most recent album, Surviving, in 2019. Last year, lead singer Jim Adkins released a graphic novel, Jimmy Eat World: 555, which was based on the band’s music video for their Surviving single, “555.”

Jimmy Eat World Tour Dates

September 8 – Cleveland, OH @ Rock Hall Live

September 9 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

September 10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Four Chord Music Festival*

September 11 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

September13 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

September 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

September 16 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

September 18 – Chicago, IL @ RiotFest*

September 20 – Richmond, VA @ The National

September 21 – Wantagh, NY @ Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall

September 23 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

September 24 – Providence, RI @ The Strand Theatre

September 25 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

September 26 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

September 28 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

September 29 – Toronto, ON @ History

October 1 – Ocean City, MD @ Oceans Calling*

October 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young*

October 23 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young*

October 29 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young*

*festival date