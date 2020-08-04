Jimmy Eat World’s Jim Adkins Taps Ben Gibbard, Tegan Quin for New Podcast Series

Jimmy Eat World’s Jim Adkins is launching a new podcast series called Pass Through Frequencies, which focuses on the craft of songwriting and the creative process that will feature conversations with fellow artists. Premiering on August 6th, the debut episode features Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus. Ben Gibbard, Tegan Quin, Steve Aoki, Nate Ruess, Chris Carrabba and David Bazan will appear in future segments.

“When I’m working on a song, it almost feels like I am channeling something,” Adkins said in a statement about the inspiration behind his series. “It’s like I am holding the rudder with only a vague clue who might be paddling. I have to find a balanced mindset of being wholly present… and not ‘there’ at all.

“The creative process has as much reward and mystery as it did 26 years ago when I started writing songs with Jimmy Eat World. I am still totally fascinated,” he continued. “In this series I chat with music people about their process, preparation and execution. As well as whatever may get thrown in on the side.”

Jimmy Eat World released their 10th studio album, Surviving, in October, which included the single, “All the Way (Stay).” In January, they performed songs from Surviving alongside earlier gems for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series.