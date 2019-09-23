Jimmy Eat World Preview 10th Studio Album With ‘All the Way (Stay)’

Jimmy Eat World shared a new song, “All the Way (Stay),” from their 10th studio album, Surviving, set to arrive October 18th via RCA Records.

“All the Way (Stay)” arrived with an accompanying video, directed by Daniel Carberry, which features the parallel stories of two drifters who spend their time smoking in abandoned bowling alleys, playing pool, getting naked in laundromats and eating some very messy burgers.

“‘All The Way (Stay)’ extolls the virtues of letting people discover the real you while exposing your vulnerabilities,” the band said in a statement.

Surviving follows Jimmy Eat World’s 2016 album Integrity Blues. Lead singer and guitarist Jim Adkins said of the new LP, “Surviving explores some of the different kinds of weights my ego tells me I have to carry, what I see people around me choosing to carry and what I have found to be the truth when I choose to let go.”

Jimmy Eat World also issued a newly recorded version of “Love Never,” their 2018 single, which will be included on Surviving as well.

Jimmy Eat World joined fellow Nineties band Third Eye Blind on a joint tour this past summer, dubbed the Summer Gods Tour, where they debuted “Love Never” and the acoustic ballad “Half Heart.” The band will embark on another North American tour this fall in support of Surviving. The run kicks off November 2nd in Fort Collins, Colorado and wraps November 22nd with a set at the Florida Man Music Festival in Orlando.

Pre-sale tickets for the new tour are available today, while tickets will go on sale to the general public September 27th at 10 a.m. local time. Complete information is available on the Jimmy Eat World website.

Surviving Track List

1. “Surviving”

2. “Criminal Energy”

3. “Delivery”

4. “555”

5. “One Mil”

6. “All The Way (Stay)”

7. “Diamond”

8. “Love Never”

9. “Recommit”

10. “Congratulations”

Jimmy Eat World Tour Dates

November 2 – Ft. Collins, CO @ Washington’s

November 4 – Wichita, KS @ Cotillion Ballroom

November 5 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

November 6 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

November 8 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

November 9 – Bloomington, IN @ Bluebird Nightclub

November 10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection

November 12 – Harrisburg, PA @ The Capitol Room @ HMAC

November 13 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom

November 15 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance

November 16 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

November 18 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen (Wilmington)

November 19 – Richmond, VA @ The National

November 20 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

November 21 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

November 22 – Orlando, FL @ Florida Man Music Festival (on sale now)