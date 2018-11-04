Jimmy Buffett Takes Aim at Republicans During Florida Democratic Rally

While President Trump took shots at Democrats in conservative Pensacola, Florida on Saturday, Jimmy Buffett hurled musical insults at Republicans in West Palm Beach during a Democratic campaign rally for U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and gubernatorial candidate and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum.

While singing his hit “Come Monday” at the “Get Out the Vote” rally, Buffett tweaked its lyrics to make a dig at Trump changing “Come Monday” to “Come Tuesday, things will change. Come Tuesday, we’re making a change. It’s been two insane years and it’s time to really switch gears.” The musician’s show at the Meyer Amphitheatre took place just three miles from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Jimmy Buffett changes his tune – singing his support for Democrats at a campaign concert in Florida pic.twitter.com/yRRpPZJPff — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) November 4, 2018

Buffett didn’t stop there: During his performance of “Margaritaville,” he called out Scott for the state’s environmental issues: “Some people say that there’s a red tide to blame, but I know that it’s all Rick Scott’s fault.”

During the last several months, red tide algae have killed millions of fish off the southern Florida coasts, which happens naturally but worsens from pollution. It’s not surprising that Buffett, who resides in Palm Beach, spoke out about the subject as he is a longtime environmentalist, founding his charity “Save the Manatee” in 1981.

In August, Buffett hosted a free concert just before the Florida Democratic primary after backing gubernatorial hopeful Gwen Graham, who placed second to Gillum in the race.