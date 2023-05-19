Jimmy Buffett Postpones Concert Following Hospitalization

Jimmy Buffett has postponed Saturday’s concert in Charleston, South Carolina, after an unexpected trip to the hospital “to address some issues that needed immediate attention.” In a message to his fans on his website, the singer-songwriter, who is 76, did not disclose why he needed to see a doctor but felt well enough to quote Mark Twain. “These few words from Mark Twain about life changes,” he wrote, “seemed perfect to pass on at this time. ‘Challenges,’ he said, ‘make life interesting, however overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.'”

He also stated his determination — and apparently, hunger — to get back on the road. “I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup,” he wrote. He punctuated the note, likely assuming that his fans would be worried about his mortality, by typing in capital letters, “NOT YET!”

“All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced,” a separate note on the artist’s website said. “More information will be emailed to ticket purchasers directly.”

Buffett, whose easygoing, Caribbean-influenced rock and enthusiasm for margaritas and relaxation has won him a diehard fanbase called Parrotheads, has consistently played about 30 to 50 concerts a year for the past half a century. Buffett has already played a dozen dates this year, mostly in the warmer climes of Florida, with a few dates in Las Vegas, California, and Arizona. He has no other scheduled tour dates on his website at the moment.

Read Jimmy Buffett’s full statement:

Hello, my faithful fans in Charleston and beyond. These few words from Mark Twain about life changes seemed perfect to pass on at this time. “Challenges,” he said, “make life interesting, however overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.”

I had a sudden change of plans this week that fleeted us all. Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California "winter tour," and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston. I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention. Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you.

I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup. You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a toe-headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico. Thank you for our prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, “NOT YET!”

Love to all,

JB