Watch Jimmy Buffett Deliver Mic Drop After Singing National Anthem at NFL Game

Jimmy Buffett capped off his rendition of the National Anthem before Sunday’s NFC Championship game in New Orleans with an emphatic mic drop.

Buffett, a lifelong Saints fan, delivered a straightforward, near-recited rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” but it was the “Margaritaville” singer’s actions after “And the home of the brave” that made him go viral: With microphone still in hand, Buffett lifted his right arm and dropped the mic near the 50-yard line.

Buffett’s mic drop comes a week after Faith No More’s Mike Patton canceled his National Anthem performance ahead of last week’s Los Angeles Rams game.

The winner of today’s game between the Rams and the Saints will proceed to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, where they will witness Gladys Knight sing the National Anthem, as well as a halftime show headlined by Maroon 5 and featuring Travis Scott and Outkast’s Big Boi.