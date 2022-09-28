Jimmy Buffett Postpones 2022 Tour Dates After Hospitalization for ‘Health Issues’

Jimmy Buffett has postponed the remainder of his 2022 tour dates after a “brief hospitalization” for undisclosed health issues. The singer-songwriter known for his tropical party vibes, enduring anthem “Margaritaville,” and his legion of fans — “Parrotheads” — shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Due to health issues and brief hospitalization, Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the rest of the year. On doctor’s orders, he must take this time to recuperate and heal,” the message read. “Jimmy looks forward to getting back on stage next year.”

The affected dates are all in October, with two of them (Oct. 10 in Salt Lake City and Oct. 12 in Nampa, Idaho) being canceled. Two shows scheduled for Las Vegas and one in San Diego will be made up in spring 2023.

The 75-year-old Buffett is a perennial road warrior, performing barefoot with his Coral Reefer Band at amphitheaters across the country and crossing genres into folk, rock, and country. Earlier this week, Zac Brown Band announced that Buffett would be joining the country band on a new version of their song “Same Boat.”

Buffett’s current tour was named after his 2020 album Life on the Flipside. That year, he talked to Rolling Stone about how to “live like it’s your last day.” “When you’ve had a couple of close calls — an airplane crash, a stage dive — you think you’re probably living on borrowed time,” he said.