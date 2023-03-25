Jimin Loses Himself in ‘Like Crazy’ Fallon Performance

BTS member Jimin took to the late night stage on Friday to perform his track “Like Crazy” from his newly released debut solo album Face on Fallon.

Draped in a glittering black jacket and white shirt — echoing Michael Jackson’ iconic look from “Billie Jean” — the BTS member was flanked by swaying backup dancers and moody lights. “I’d rather be lost in the lights, lost in the lights/I’m outta my mind/Can you help me numb the pain?/Each night, you spin me up high/Emotions on ice,” sang Jimin.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Jimin discussed how “Like Crazy” was inspired by the 2011 romance drama of the same name, and how the music video for the song conveys the uncertainty of ambiguous relationships.

“I tried to express the feelings of that movie,” said Jimin. “You know, the somewhat complex, somewhat lonely, somewhat happy emotions. I tried to express all these ambiguous and subtle emotions in a slightly sexy way, but I’m not sure how it’ll end up being received by people.”

The artist also spoke about the evolution of his performances, and explained that although he thought his background in modern dance would be an obstacle, they gave him a different perspective to dance. “I could mix in my modern dance style or incorporate powerful acrobatics into the choreography,” said Jimin. “So I think those foundational forms actually built who I am now.”

Face released on Friday and includes five songs, all co-written by Jimin, and one instrumental track.