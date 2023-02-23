Jimin Shares ‘Face’ Tracklist — Featuring a Song Writing Collab With His BTS Bandmate RM

BTS’ Jimin will release his debut solo album, Face, on March 24. Ahead of its release, the singer has shared the complete tracklist for the record.

The project will feature six songs in total. A graphic unveiling the song titles and collaborators featured notes relating to the album’s themes. “Circle of Resonance,” one read. “Reflection of vulnerable minds and unexposed wounds.” Another added: “Face, the reflection of myself in an unfamiliar appearance” and “Face of facing the deepest part of inner-self.”

Face features no official collaborations as far as featured artists go, however, the production and songwriting lineup does include some familiar names. Jimin’s BTS groupmate RM is listed as a collaborator on the opening track “Face-off,” the synth-pop main track “Like Crazy,” and its accompanying English version, which closes the album.

Other collaborators on Face include producers Pdogg, GHSTLOOP, EVAN, Supreme Boi, BLVSH, and Chris James. Alongside the tracklist, Jimin shared a brief video taking fans behind the scenes of his album creation process.

On March 17, Jimin will preview the album with “Set Me Free Pt. 2,” which recounts “his resolution to free himself from various emotions hidden deep inside him,” according to a release.

A separate release announcing Face earlier this week described the record as "delv[ing] into Jimin's story of fronting his true self and making a new leap forward as an artist. Through Face, Jimin will present his own musicality with distinct timbre and impeccable dance performance."

Jimin teased the project earlier in the month during a WeVerse stream. “I think the album I’ve been working on is going to drop in around March,” he said, according to a translation from Soompi. “I’m currently preparing lots of things that I can do together with you guys around that time. I’m planning lots of different kinds of things we can do to have fun together and enjoy ourselves, so I think you can safely look forward to it.”

Jimin Face Tracklist

Face-off

Interlude: Dive

Like Crazy

Alone

Set Me Free Pt. 2

Like Crazy (English Version)