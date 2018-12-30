×
Seattle-Area Post Office Renamed to Honor Jimi Hendrix

James Marshall “Jimi” Hendrix Post Office located less than mile from guitar god’s grave in Renton, Washington

Jimi HendrixJimi Hendrix - 27 Jun 1970

Washington state officials passed a bill to rename a post office near Jimi Hendrix's hometown of Seattle to honor the guitar god.

Peter Tarnoff/Mediapunch/REX/Shutterstock

Both of Washington’s U.S. senators, Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, supported Rep. Adam Smith’s bill to rechristen Renton Highlands Post Office as the James Marshall “Jimi” Hendrix Post Office. The bill was signed into law last week after it passed unanimously.

The post office, located in the Seattle suburb of Renton, is less than a mile from the Jimi Hendrix Memorial in the Greenwood Memorial Park cemetery, where the rock legend is buried, the Seattle Times reports.

“I am honored to join in paying tribute to rock and roll icon and Seattle native Jimi Hendrix with the renaming of the Renton Highlands Post Office as the James Marshall ‘Jimi’ Hendrix Post Office Building,” Rep. Smith said in a statement.

“This designation will further celebrate Hendrix’s deep connection to the Puget Sound region and help ensure that his creative legacy will be remembered by our community and inspire future generations.”

The renamed post office is the Seattle area’s latest tribute to Hendrix, who was born and grew up in the city and attended the city’s Garfield High School. In June 2017, the 2.5-acre Jimi Hendrix Park opened in Seattle’s Central District – near his childhood home – after a decade of delays.

“Seattle will always be Jimi’s home,” Janie Hendrix, the guitarist’s sister and president and CEO of Experience Hendrix, said at the time. “This very area is where Jimi grew up, where his dreams were cultivated and his creative energy awakened, in many ways. So to see this amazing place of beauty, dedicated to Jimi and his artistry, blossom into reality is indescribably fulfilling.

