Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin Engineer Eddie Kramer Will Be Featured in New Documentary

Rock engineer Eddie Kramer — who worked with the Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones and more — will be the subject of a new documentary, From the Other Side of the Glass. Rolling Stone will team up with Paradise Lost documentarian Joe Berlinger and Spencer Proffer to produce the film.

Directed by John Dorsey, the documentary will trace Kramer’s career, which started in London in the Sixties; he moved there from his hometown of Cape Town, South Africa. It will also examine the era’s cultural and political landscape.

Kramer is noted for having worked on the Beatles’ Magical Mystery Tour highlights “All You Need Is Love” and “Baby You’re a Rich Man.” He engineered five Led Zeppelin albums, including Led Zeppelin II and Physical Graffiti, as well all of Hendrix’s albums, most notably Electric Ladyland.

He also engineered Woodstock: Music from the Original Soundtrack and More, a

three-LP live album of the famous festival. He worked on fringe records as well, like Blue Cheers’ Outsideinside and prog-rock band the Nice’s 1969 self-titled LP.

Kramer, who was also a photographer, will showcase images he captured of the artists in a filmed exhibition while the documentary is in production. Proffer’s Meteor 17 will also publish a coffee table book featuring more than 300 of Kramer’s photographs, featuring rock stars from John Lennon to Keith Richards to Jimmy Page.

Berlinger spent last year working on two Ted Bundy projects for Netflix: the docuseries Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes and Extremely Wicked Shockingly Evil and Vile, a film about the serial killer starring Zac Efron.

Popular on Rolling Stone

“It was all kind of coincidental,” he told Rolling Stone of the back-to-back Bundy projects. “I can’t think of another example of the same filmmaker, at the same time, using two different mediums — a scripted narrative and a documentary — and exploring the same subject using two very different approaches.”