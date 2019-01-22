Jimi Hendrix ‘Electric Church’ Concert Film Headed to Theaters

Jimi Hendrix: Electric Church, which documents the legendary guitarist’s July 4th, 1970 performance at the Atlanta International Pop Festival, will be screened in select movie theaters around the world starting January 31st.

The film premiered on Showtime in 2015, and was accompanied by a live album, Freedom: Atlanta Pop Festival, which contained Hendrix’s 16-song set. John McDermott directed Electric Church, which features color 16mm footage shot by Steve Rash, who later directed The Buddy Holly Story and Can’t Buy Me Love.

The limited theatrical run for Electric Church will kick off January 31st at the Arc Light Hollywood in Los Angeles and IFC in New York City. Following the screening in Los Angeles, there will be a discussion with McDermott, Rash, record producer and engineer Eddie Kramer and Hendrix’s sister, Janie Hendrix, who serves as C.E.O. of Experience Hendrix. Janie Hendrix is also set to appear at a February 13th screening in Seattle, Washington, while Hendrix’s old bandmate, Billy Cox, will appear at a February 25th showing in Nashville, Tennessee.

A complete list of participating theaters, as well as ticket information, is available on Hendrix’s website.

Along with footage of Hendrix’s Atlanta International Pop Festival set, Electric Church also boasts interviews with Paul McCartney, Billy Cox, the late Mitch Mitchell, Steve Winwood, Kirk Hammett, Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi, Rich Robinson and more.