Hear Our Podcast on the Bombastic Genius of ‘Bat Out of Hell’ Creator Jim Steinman

The late songwriter Jim Steinman was a genre in his own right, with his over-the-top creations ranging from Meat Loaf’s Bat Out of Hell to Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” to a tragically never-produced Batman musical. In the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, Rob Sheffield (who named a book after a Steinman lyric and wrote a tribute to Steinman’s many gifts to karaoke), Brittany Spanos, and Andy Greene (who recently interviewed Meat Loaf about his long and bumpy relationship with Steinman) join host Brian Hiatt for a discussion of Steinman’s unique career.

