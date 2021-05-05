 'Bat Out of Hell' Creator Jim Steinman: Rolling Stone Music Podcast - Rolling Stone
Hear Our Podcast on the Bombastic Genius of ‘Bat Out of Hell’ Creator Jim Steinman

From Meat Loaf to Celine Dion to “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” Rolling Stone Music Now looks back at a pop genius’ career

Brian Hiatt

Reporter

View of American musician, songwriter, and producer Jim Steinman (left) with musician Meat Loaf (born Marvin Lee Aday) as they stand in a doorway at a rehearsal loft, New York, New York, November 10, 1977. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

Jim Steinman (left) with Meat Loaf in a doorway at a rehearsal loft in New York City on November 10, 1977.

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

The late songwriter Jim Steinman was a genre in his own right, with his over-the-top creations ranging from Meat Loaf’s Bat Out of Hell to Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” to a tragically never-produced Batman musical. In the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, Rob Sheffield (who named a book after a Steinman lyric and wrote a tribute to Steinman’s many gifts to karaoke), Brittany Spanos, and Andy Greene (who recently interviewed Meat Loaf about his long and bumpy relationship with Steinman) join host Brian Hiatt for a discussion of Steinman’s unique career.

To hear the entire discussion, press play above, or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

