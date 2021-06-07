Read Jim Morrison’s Unreleased Autobiographic Poem ‘As I Look Back’

On Tuesday, June 8th, HarperCollins will publish The Complete Works of Jim Morrison: Poetry, Journals, Transcripts and Lyrics, a nearly 600-page, estate-approved collection that pulls together most of the Doors singer’s previously published work. It features everything from song lyrics to poetry, his posthumous poetry collections (Wilderness and The American Night), and a trove of unpublished handwritten material culled from 28 recently discovered notebooks.

Ahead of the book’s release, Rolling Stone is reprinting Morrison’s previously unreleased poem and the collection’s epilogue “As I Look Back,” an autobiographical piece written in verse form where the singer reminisces on his life and career, from his childhood in a military family to his days with the Doors to his dreams of a post-music life.

“The joy of performing has ended. Joy of films is pleasure of writing,” Morrison writes. “End w/fond good-bye & plans for future — Not an actor writer — filmmaker.”

The Complete Works of Jim Morrison: Poetry, Journals, Transcripts and Lyrics also boasts Morrison’s treatment for his unrealized film project The Hitchhiker, unseen family photographs, a transcript and pictures from Morrison’s final poetry recording session, and what are believed to be Morrison’s final writings — the contents of a Paris notebook from shortly before his 1971 death, “reproduced in full reading size.”

“As I Look Back”

As I look back

over my life

I am struck by post cards Ruined snap shots

faded posters Of a time, I can’t recall

Before the beach, & birth,

was the home for travelers juvenile pen

a barracks in limbo of souls sans desire

They instill desire, day by day

& night too

Parachute birth

1st moments as war

1st days of pain

Struggle toward

consciousness

I am a Scot, or so

I’m told.

Really the heir of Mystery

Christians

The child of a

Military family . . . .

1st early memories

— attention-getting baby hide from mother

& elephant walk

back thru time to that child

again, staring rotten

thru the fence at the angels

next door

early memories

Asthma

Albuquerque lawn chairs & lock’d

in garage shelves w/girl

Beautiful Mexican girl – her mother

May dance – lost shoe

“Bad boy” – No, he’s a good boy

Think of Nothing – get what you want

The Mail Box

I initiated dirt-clod

fights in the canyon

& got bombed

in the stomach by rocks

Parachutes from

silk handkerchief

Kites

Snake in the Glen

“But they were picking

on the little kids”

I told stories & led

Treasure hunts for children

I led bicycle packs

chasing girls home from

school & delighted in

spanking them

I rebelled against church

after phases of

fervor

I curried favor in school

& attack’d the teachers

I was given a

desk in the corner

I was a fool

&

The smartest kid

in class

I created a mock treasure

Tried to get blood

To hide in woods near school

a monitor stopt me

Walks in D.C. in

Negro streets. The library

& book stores. Orange

brick in warm sun.

The books & poets magic

Then sex gives greater stimulation

Than you’ve ever known &

all peace & books lose their

charm & you are thrown

back on the eye of vision

chooks – depantsing – fights – Blue Bus etc.

Trying to have a ducktail

asserted myself by wit

I have tried to learn more about

homos but it’s not easy to discuss.

This is true about sex in general,

even more than philosophy or religion

Morés change – but not the mystery

History of Rock

coinciding w/my

adolescence

Came to LA

to Film School

I was never really

much of a doper

Acid popular, taken at least once or twice

by most everyone I knew

“grinding your wheels”

I can attest to its power. Saw many

astonishing things

Venice Summer

Drug Visions

Roof top songs

The early Notebook

Lost Notebooks

Watching Elvis on T.V.

humorous R & R riots

Name came 1st

Doors of Perception

Our lugubrious snaky

sound. Heavy as ice

as glass.

early struggles

&

humiliations

Thanks to the girls

who fed me.

Making Records

Elvis had sex – wise

mature voice at 19.

Mine still retains the

nasal whine of a

repressed adolescent

minor squeaks & furies

An interesting singer

at best – a scream

or a sick croon. Nothing

in-between.

It’s hard, this going back

Tropicana – naked

Acid. Christ, it’s

you, a female human.

Bo Diddley

Them

London Fog

Whisky – the girls cheated Box office

Love

ROAD DAYS

fear of Plane death

And night was what Night

should be

A girl, a bottle, & blessed sleep

Night of the End

— does no one understand

wreck studio

A natural leader, a poet,

a Shaman, w/the

soul of a clown.

My desire for family

What am I doing

in the Bull Ring

Arena

Every public figure

running for Leader

Spectators at the Tomb

-riot watchers

Fear of Eyes

Assassination

Artaud’s effort

to escape the collective

consciousness

I have ploughed

My seed thru the heart

of the nation.

Injected a germ in the psychic blood vein.

Now I embrace the poetry

of business & become – for

a time – a “Prince of Industry”

Had the disgrace

to be successful.

Back Door Man

Never tipped over into

revolutionary hysteria.

1st to bring normal

academic intelligence

to rock. Classical

American

I sit looking out

office window movie

The soft parade

Longhairs

bands over the city

gangs of outlaws

The meeting

Rid of managers & agents

The horror of business

Public self-analysis

The Problem of Money

guilt

do I deserve it?

Being drunk is a good disguise.

I drink so I

can talk to assholes.

This includes me.

Miami blew my confidence

but really I blew it

on purpose

The Decency Rally

“And away we go.”

The Jury – Sniffing the Witnesses

Trying the Devil in Florida

Fear of Jail

“No, you’d adjust.”

Relief of trial (bearable)

& pleasant life here.

each day is a drive thru history

regret for wasted nights

& wasted years

I pissed it all away

American Music

After 4 yrs. I’m left w/a

mind like a fuzzy hammer

Milton’s youth

— will I get a

chance to write my

Paradise Lost

To break w/past (wife

& partners) & define self.

The joy of performing has

ended.

Joy of films is pleasure

of writing.

End w/fond good-bye

& plans for future

–Not an actor

writer – filmmaker

Money from home

good luck

stay out of trouble

Which of my cellves

will be remember’d

Good-bye America

I loved you