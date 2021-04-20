 Jim Morrison Book of Collected Writings to Be Published by Genesis - Rolling Stone
Jim Morrison Book of Collected Writings Coming This Summer

Anthology marks the 50th anniversary of Morrison’s death as well as the release of the Doors’ L.A. Woman

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1970: Photo of Jim Morrison Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

A book of Jim Morrison’s collected writings will be published by Genesis, the publishing house announced on Tuesday.

A Guide to the Labyrinth: The Collected Works of Jim Morrison marks the 50th anniversary of the release of the Doors’ album L.A. Woman and of Morrison’s death in 1971, and will be produced in collaboration with Morrison’s family and his estate.

Genesis has been granted “unlimited access” to the Jim Morrison archives for the book, including 28 of the musician’s personal notebooks, and will be combining Morrison’s published works with never-before-seen poetry, lyrics, drawings, transcripts, and notebook excerpts.

The book will also feature text commentary from past interviews with Morrison, as well as new interviews with other musicians reflecting on his writing and his work with the Doors. Rare photographs of Morrison will also be included in the collection.

Only 2,000 copies of A Guide to the Labyrinth will be published in a limited edition. The release date has yet to be announced, but fans can sign up for email updates on the Genesis website.

This is the second anthology of Morrison’s writing to be announced this year, as HarperCollins will be releasing their own collection in June. The Collected Works of Jim Morrison: Poetry, Journals, Transcripts, and Lyrics is purported to be nearly 600 pages long and will contain an unreleased film treatment by Morrison, among other works.

In This Article: Jim Morrison, The Doors

Newswire

