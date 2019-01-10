Jim Jarmusch, Jozef Van Wissem Prep Drone-Heavy Collaborative LP

Filmmaker Jim Jarmusch and experimental lute player Jozef Van Wissem will release their fourth collaborative LP, An Attempt to Draw Aside the Veil, on February 8th via Sacred Bones Records. The duo teased the record with the shadowy track “Concerning the White Horse,” which unfurls metallic drones and throbbing toms over nearly 10 minutes.

Jarmusch and Van Wissen have been friends since 2006, after a chance meeting on the streets of New York City. The lute player contributed to the soundtrack of Jarmusch’s 2013 film, Only Lovers Left Alive, and they collaborated on three other 2012 records: Apokatastasis, Concerning the Entrance Into Eternity and The Mystery of Heaven (which also featured a guest appearance from actress Tilda Swinton).

In a statement, Jarmusch called An Attempt To Draw Aside The Veil “another adventure with Jozef into the realm of vibrating strings and the dreamlike musical textures of darkness and light,” adding, “It was a real pleasure to collaborate with Jozef once again.”

Jarmusch’s most recent film is the 2016 Stooges documentary Gimme Danger. His next project is reportedly the zombie comedy The Dead Don’t Die, starring Adam Driver, Bill Murray, Chloë Sevigny, Swinton and Steve Buscemi.

In addition to his work with Jarmusch, Van Wissem has remained prolific as a collaborator (including projects with Zola Jesus and guitarist Gary Lucas) and solo artist; his most recent LP is 2018’s We Adore You, You Have No Name.