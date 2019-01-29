Jim James Plots Full Band Tour in Support of ‘Uniform Distortion’

My Morning Jacket’s Jim James will embark on a North American tour this spring in support of his latest solo album, Uniform Distortion.

The trek kicks off May 1st at Charleston Music Hall in Charleston, South Carolina and includes stops in cities like Atlanta, Dallas, St. Louis, Washington D.C. and Philadelphia. The tour wraps May 25th at the Bluebird Music Festival in Boulder, Colorado, where James will play a solo acoustic set. James has a few more festival dates scheduled throughout the summer as well, including a set at Bonnaroo.

Last year, James embarked on solo acoustic tour, so his upcoming trek will mark his first with a full band in support of Uniform Distortion. The shows will feature a mix of songs from that album and selections from the rest of his catalogue.

Tickets will go on sale February 1st at 10 a.m. local time. A Spotify and JimJames.com pre-sale will begin January 30th at 10 a.m. local time, while local pre-sales will start January 31st at 10 a.m. local time. All pre-sales will end at 10 p.m. local time on the 31st. Complete information is available on James’ website.

Uniform Distortion arrived last June, while in October James released Uniform Clarity, a companion album featuring acoustic versions of the songs from Uniform Distortion. On March 22nd, James will reissue both projects on limited-edition vinyl as Uniform Distortion/Clarity: Deluxe Edition.

Jim James Tour Dates

May 1 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

May 3 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

May 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

May 5 – New Orleans @ Joy Theater

May 8 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theater

May 10 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

May 11 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

May 12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

May 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

May 15 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

May 17 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

May 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

May 20 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

May 22 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

May 23 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

May 25 – Boulder, CO @ Bluebird Music Festival (solo acoustic)

June 15 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

June 20 – 23 – Telluride, CO @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival

July 4-7 – Quincy, CA @ High Sierra Music Festival