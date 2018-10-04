Watch Jim James Perform ‘Over and Over’ on Fallon

My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James appeared on The Tonight Show Wednesday night to perform his solo track “Over and Over.” Accompanied by a group of backup singers called the Resistance Revival Chorus, James offered up an acoustic rendition of the song, which is featured on his upcoming album, Uniform Clarity.

Uniform Clarity is a companion piece to James’ solo album Uniform Distortion, which he released earlier this year. The new version, out October 5th, reimagines the original tunes as stripped-down acoustic numbers. Where the original “Over and Over” was an electric guitar-based anthem, this one breaks it down to highlight his politically provocative lyrics.

“The idea for Uniform Clarity came from Uniform Distortion, an album of intentional chaos [and] dirt: literal and figurative distortion of lyrics and sound meant to echo and hopefully shed some light on the twisted times and distortion of the truth in which we now live,” James said in a statement last month. “Uniform Clarity is meant to illuminate the other side — raw and real, but very clear, much like in the early days of recording where all you could hear was the truth because there were no ways to manipulate recordings in the studio.”

James is planning to support the collection with a solo acoustic tour that kicks off November 1st in Solana Beach, California.