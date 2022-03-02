Jim James Gets Intimate on My Morning Jacket’s ‘In Color’ on ‘Fallon’

Jim James appeared on The Tonight Show for a solo rendition of My Morning Jacket’s “In Color.” Performing on an empty stage with a microphone and his guitar, James gave the track an intimate, emotional vibe.

The lyrics took a sense of timeliness as James crooned, “There’s more to life/Than just black and white/So many shades in between/Yeah, there’s more to life/Than what’s yours or what’s mine/Oh, and I wish everyone could agree.”

“In Color” comes off My Morning Jacket’s 2021 self-titled album, which dropped in October via ATO Records. My Morning Jacket marked the band’s first album of all new material since 2015’s The Waterfall (a sequel to that record, The Waterfall II, featuring unreleased music from the same sessions, arrived in 2020). The album was recorded at 64 Sound in Los Angeles, with James serving as producer and engineer.

“I hope this album brings people a lot of joy and relief, especially since we’ve all been cooped up for so long,” James said of the music. “I know that feeling you get from driving around blasting music you love, or even lying in bed and crying to the music you love. The fact that we’re able to be a part of people’s lives in that way is so magical to us, and it feels really good that we’re still.”

My Morning Jacket will join Jack White to headline South Carolina’s High Water Fest this spring. The North Charleston music festival, set for April 23rd and 24th, 2022, will also feature Modest Mouse, Black Pumas, Mavis Staples, and festival creators Shovels & Rope.