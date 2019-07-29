×
See Jim James and Janet Weiss Perform ‘Rainbow Connection’ With Kermit the Frog

The duet took place at the Newport Folk Festival

Kermit the Frog made an unannounced appearance at the Newport Folk Festival, where he shared a rendition of his classic tune “Rainbow Connection.” The iconic muppet was backed by a band that included Janet Weiss on the drums and later invited My Morning Jacket singer Jim James onstage to duet on the song.

In the clip, Kermit starts the track on his own, but after a few verses he calls out, “Please welcome my friend, Jim James!” The duo give the emotional song a folk vibe as they share the vocals, much to James’ obvious delight.

Weiss recently announced her departure from Sleater-Kinney, who will release their new album The Center Cannot Hold, produced by St. Vincent, on August 16th. In a statement, Weiss wrote, “After intense deliberation and heavy sadness, I have decided to leave Sleater-Kinney. The band is heading in a new direction and it is time for me to move on. I will never forget the heights we reached or the magnificent times Corin, Carrie and I shared. We were a force of nature. To the dearest SK fans — you’re the raddest fans in the universe and I love you. Experiencing the music together has been the honor of a lifetime. Thank you sustaining me the past 24 years and proving without a doubt that love and connection are what saves us.”

James has been touring on his solo material this summer, including stops at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival and High Sierra Music Festival. He is also prepping for the 20th anniversary of My Morning Jacket’s debut album The Tennessee Fire. The band will release The Tennessee Fire: Deluxe Edition on August 2nd via Darla Records and recently shared unreleased track “John Dyes Her Hair Red.”

