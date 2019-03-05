Jim James, Claypool Lennon Delirium Plot Co-Headlining Tour

Jim James and the Claypool Lennon Delirium – the project of Primus’ Les Claypool and Sean Lennon – will embark on a co-headlining North American tour this summer.

The nine-date trek will kick off June 21st at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City, Utah and will include stops in Bonner, Montana, Seattle, Washington, Vancouver, Canada, Portland, Oregon and Anaheim and Los Angeles, California. The trek wraps July 5th at Vina Robles Amphitheater in Parso Robles, California. Built to Spill are set to join the two bands at their gig in Bonner.

“For over 150 years, the firm of Claypool and Lennon has been providing clients with only the finest in rock and roll delirium and stark raving madness,” James joked in a statement about the tour. “This summer, I am excited and honored to say that we will be teaming up to offer a brand new twist on one of the most time tested and proven methods for inducing beautifully swirling and whirling delightfully delicious delirium: The healing power of rock and roll!”

Tickets for all shows will go on sale March 8th at 10 a.m. local time. The first wave of presales start March 6th at 10 a.m. local time, while local presales start March 7th at 10 a.m. local time. All presales will end the 7th at 10 p.m. local time. For every ticket sold, $1 will be donated to My Morning Jacket’s Waterfall Project, benefitting the Young Authors Greenhouse, a writing program for kids in Louisville, Kentucky.

Prior to hitting the road with the Claypool Lennon Delirium, James will embark on a headlining tour May 1st in Charleston, South Carolina. James released his most recent solo record, Uniform Distortion, last July.

The Claypool Lennon Delirium will also tour this spring with special guest Uni. That trek launches April 10th in Toronto, Canada. The Claypool Lennon Delirium released their second LP, South of Reality, in February.

Jim James, Claypool Lennon Delirium Tour Dates

June 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

June 22 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater (with Built to Spill)

June 24 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

June 25 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom

June 27 – Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheater

July 2 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

July 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

July 5 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheater