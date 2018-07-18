Jim James Brings Soulful New Songs ‘No Secrets,’ ‘Throwback’ to ‘Kimmel’

My Morning Jacket‘s Jim James played his psych-rocker “No Secrets” on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The singer-songwriter yelped in a ragged falsetto, his voice cracking over washes of electric guitar. The band – which included a rhythm guitarist, bassist, drummer and two backing vocalists who shimmied back and forth on the fog-shrouded stage – played it loose with the tempo during James’ guitar solo, seemingly slowing down and speeding up.

James also performed his hard-hitting social media satire “Throwback” for an exclusive online clip. “Scroll back in time through your account/ Watch your face grow younger as real time runs out,” he sang. “Throw back Thursday to the way that it was/ When we were young, when we were young.”

Both tracks highlight James’ recently issued third solo LP, Uniform Distortion. He will promote the album, which also includes “Just a Fool,” on a fall solo acoustic tour that kicks off November 2nd in Los Angeles, California. James recently opened for Robert Plant with an acoustic set in Berkeley, California.

“I am looking forward to exploring all sorts of songs stripped down as they first occurred in their natural habitat – just voice and guitar,” James said of the career-spanning trek in a statement. “Although I have played many shows by myself, this will be my first tour of this style and I am excited to see everyone out on the open road.”