Jim-E Stack Previews New Album With ‘Jeanie’ Featuring Bon Iver

Track appears on Ephemera, out next month

Angie Martoccio

Jim-E Stack has recruited Bon Iver for “Jeanie,” a synth-heavy single off his upcoming album Ephemera, out October 30th via AWAL.

“Don’t want you to feel too much,” Justin Vernon sings upon layers and layers of Stack’s synths. He repeats the statement throughout, while Stack weaves in bass and piano.

Ephemera marks Stack’s second album, following his 2014 debut Tell Me I Belong. “Jeanie” follows the singles “Sweet Summer Sweat” ft. Dijon, “Good Enough” ft. Ant Clemons and “Note to Self” ft. Empress Of.

Outside of his own music, Stack has been busy with collaborations this year. In May, he co-produced Bon Iver’s “PDLIF,” alongside Vernon and BJ Burton. He also contributed drum programming to Haim’s “FUBT” off Women in Music Pt. III, and co-wrote Charli XCX’s “Enemy” from How I’m Feeling Now. 

Ephemera is currently available for preorder.

Ephemera Tracklist

1. Note to Self (ft. Empress Of)
2. Jeanie (ft. Bon Iver )
3. Sweet Summer Sweat (ft. Dijon)
4. Be Long 2
5. Lost Man (ft. Octavian)
6. One Shot (ft. Bearface )
7. Good Enough (ft. Ant Clemons)
8. Can We (ft. Kacy Hill)

