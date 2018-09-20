J.I.D Ups His Game and His Flow on ‘151 Rum’

J.I.D’s “151 Rum” is an unrelenting song. Over the Christo and Nice Rec production, the Atlanta rapper launches into a double-time flow that would make André 3000 circa-2000’s “B.O.B.” proud. In the hands of most rappers, adding the subtitle “A Film By” to a song would be obnoxious at best, a cliché at worst. Thankfully, the Dreamville MC manages to paint a cinematic story of poverty, potential robbery and death in a way that earns its subtitle.

J.I.D.’s flow is the crowning achievement of “151 Rum.” Nimble, sparse and blunt, every word serves the song’s plot. It’s hard to make a chorus that contains a tongue twister like, “151 rum and a blunt, young nigga numb, numb, numb and he got a little gun / A little bitty killer really doin’ it for fun, give him a little bit and he’ll get a nigga done” work musically and technically. But the rapid flow, haunting chants and J.I.D’s bars transform the song into the audio equivalent of running for one’s life.

“151 Rum” is the first offering off J.I.D’s upcoming project Dicaprio 2. On Instagram, The Never Story artist revealed that Mac Miller was involved with the project before his death on September 7.

“Mac came thru and helped post produce and organize on almost every song on here,” J.I.D wrote. “I worked on being a better writer, even outside of punchlines and shit, like I can rap all fuckn day but I like writing songs and shit too.”

The Atlanta rapper was slated to be one of the openers on Mac’s Swimming Tour.