J.I.D Ups His Game and His Flow on ‘151 Rum’

J.I.D’s “151 Rum” is an unrelenting song. Over the Christo and Nice Rec production, the Atlanta rapper launches into a double-time flow that would make André 3000 circa-2000’s “B.O.B.” proud. In the hands of most rappers, adding the subtitle “A Film By” to a song would be obnoxious at best, a cliché at worst. Thankfully, the Dreamville MC manages to paint a cinematic story of poverty, potential robbery and death in a way that earns its subtitle.
J.I.D.’s flow is the crowning achievement of “151 Rum.” Nimble, sparse and blunt, every word serves the song’s plot. It’s hard to make a chorus that contains a tongue twister like, “151 rum and a blunt, young nigga numb, numb, numb and he got a little gun / A little bitty killer really doin’ it for fun, give him a little bit and he’ll get a nigga done” work musically and technically. But the rapid flow, haunting chants and J.I.D’s bars transform the song into the audio equivalent of running for one’s life.
View this post on Instagram
Aight here we go bruh, I got a new record coming out 9/19/2018 to begin this Dicaprio2 journey, I put out the first Dicaprio on my soundcloud February 2015(it’s still there if u wana go listen) this project isn’t like the nevrr story or anything u heard from me b4, it isn’t my gkmc or whatever else your are expecting it to be “headass”lol its not what I expected it to be but I love it and I appreciate the journey it took me through to get me here, each song feels like a individual film to me, mac came thru and helped post produce and organize on almost every song on here, I worked on being a better writer, even outside of punchlines and shit, like I can rap all fuckn day but I like writing songs and shit too, whatever, like I really just challenged my self to becoming better, period, plus me and you guys(us) have formed a special bond and that can’t be taken lightly, i appreciate every like, follow, message anyone that has ever sent, told someone about my music, trolled me, anything, thank u, hope you guys enjoy this trip we about to take, p.s I wrote all this shit but I wouldn’t read it if someone else wrote it Lmfaoo it’s just a lot, lol if U still reading this u really love me and you care lmfao, I care too and I love ya so I’m still writing this, ok, gotta take off to Berlin Now, love ya, p.s.s this album is for car rides, working out and smoke sessions(in cars) or wherever u wana smoke that’s sonically friendly,
“151 Rum” is the first offering off J.I.D’s upcoming project Dicaprio 2. On Instagram, The Never Story artist revealed that Mac Miller was involved with the project before his death on September 7.
“Mac came thru and helped post produce and organize on almost every song on here,” J.I.D wrote. “I worked on being a better writer, even outside of punchlines and shit, like I can rap all fuckn day but I like writing songs and shit too.”
The Atlanta rapper was slated to be one of the openers on Mac’s Swimming Tour.
Add a comment