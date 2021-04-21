Watch Jhené Aiko Celebrate 4/20 in ‘Tryna Smoke’ Video

Jhené Aiko has dropped a new music video for her track “Tryna Smoke,” which comes off the singer’s album Chilombo. The 4/20-themed clip showcases Aiko and a group of friends, including Big Sean and Mila J, admiring a sizable bag of weed, rolling joints and smoking up.

The video, directed by Eyes, has a ’70s vibe, with the group sitting in a circle as they celebrate their love of getting high. “If I could fly/

I would probably never come down,” Aiko croons in the song. “With all of the bullshit confusion on the ground/I wish that I was high.”

Aiko released Chilombo, her third album, last year. It features a slew of guest appearances, including from Nas, Ty Dolla Sign, Future, John Legend, Miguel and H.E.R. She was nominated for three Grammys for the album, including Album of the Year and Best Progressive R&B Album, as well as Best R&B Performance for “Lightning and Thunder,” her duet with Legend. The LP debuted at Number Two on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart.

The singer recently hosted the 63rd Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, and held an at-home performance featuring songs Chilombo and from her 2014 debut, Souled Out.