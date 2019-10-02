Hear 21 Savage, Summer Walker Remix Jhene Aiko’s Break-Up Manifesto ‘Triggered’

Jhené Aiko has recruited 21 Savage and Summer Walker for the official remix of her single “Triggered (Freestyle).” The song is Aiko’s only new single this year (with her on lead), following up her 2017 LP Trip.

The remix of “Triggered” remains faithful to the construction of the original; it has the same sleepy tempo. 21 Savage and Walker add new lyrics that reflect on awful break-ups. 21 Savage’s verse in particular laments how is ex-girlfriend is with a “lame dude” now. Walker and Aiko’s voices blend together seamlessly, nearly indistinguishable from one another as the song progresses.

Aiko’s last full-length album was the psychedelic Trip. Last year, she appeared on the Sean Paul’s “Naked Truth” and Kris Wu’s “Freedom.” Along with releasing “Triggered (Freestyle)” this year, she sang on her ex-boyfriend Big Sean’s own break-up manifesto “Single Again” alongside Ty Dolla $ign. Aiko will also appear on Walker’s debut album Over It, due out on Friday.