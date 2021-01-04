 Jhené Aiko Performs Stripped-Down 'Chilombo,' 'Souled Out' Medley - Rolling Stone
Watch Jhené Aiko Perform Mesmerizing Medley of ‘Chilombo,’ ‘Souled Out’ Tracks

Musician breaks out the healing sound bowls for the stripped-down, at-home set

Jon Blistein

Singer Jhene Aiko poses for a portrait, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Singer Jhene Aiko poses for a portrait, Monday, Dec. 7th, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Jhené Aiko has released an at-home performance featuring songs from her most recent album, Chilombo, as well as one cut from her 2014 debut, Souled Out.

For the performance, Aiko set up in front of her fireplace and molded the seven tracks into a seamless and serene medley with minimal instrumental backing — just harp, keyboard, and the enveloping hum of her healing sound bowls. Aiko opened with “Triggered (Freestyle),” then went into “Trigger Protection Mantra,” “W.A.Y.S.,” “Born Tired,” “Summer 2020,” “10K Hours,” and closed with “Magic Hour.”

Aiko released Chilombo back in March, and the LP debuted at Number Two on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart, moving nearly 150,000 album-equivalent units. The album marked Aiko’s third studio effort and followed her 2017 album, Trip.

In November, Chilombo garnered Aiko three Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year, Best Progressive R&B Album, and Best R&B Performance for “Lightning and Thunder,” a duet with John Legend.

