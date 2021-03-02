 Jhené Aiko Tapped to Host Grammys Premiere Ceremony - Rolling Stone
Jhené Aiko to Host Official Grammy Awards Pre-Show

Grammys Premiere Ceremony will feature performances from Burna Boy, Poppy, Rufus Wainwright, and more

Jon Blistein

Singer Jhene Aiko poses for a portrait, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Jhené Aiko will host the official Grammys pre-show, which will take place March 14th at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT and be streamed live on the Grammys’ website. Aiko is nominated for three Grammys this year, including Album of the Year and Best Progressive R&B album for Chilombo, as well as Best R&B Performance for “Lightning and Thunder,” a duet with John Legend.

The 63rd Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will feature performances from Grammy nominees across various genres. Performers include Nigerian star Burna Boy, Rufus Wainwright, singer-songwriter/performance artist Poppy, Latin electro pop musician Lido Pimienta, classical pianist Igor Levit, blues artist Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, and jazz outfit Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science.

Furthermore, an array of nominees will come together for a special tribute performance celebrating the 50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye’s classic song, “Mercy, Mercy Me (The Ecology).” Performers include Kamasi Washington, Ledisi, PJ Morton, Sarah Jarosz, Anoushka Shankar, Grace Potter, John Beasley, Camilo Regina Carter, Bebel Gilberto, and more.

Capping it off, several awards will be handed out during the Grammys Premiere Ceremony. Presenters include comedian Bill Burr, Chika, Infante, and Jimmy Jam.

The 63rd Grammy Awards will kick off after the Premiere Ceremony at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah will host.

