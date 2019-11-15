Jhené Aiko Features Ex-Boyfriend Big Sean on New Song ‘None of Your Concern’

Did you know Jhené Aiko and Big Sean broke up earlier this year? If you didn’t, you would’ve certainly heard about it from Big Sean’s music. In July, the rapper released “Single Again,” which featured the vocals of his ex-girlfriend (alongside those of Ty Dolla $ign). The song followed Jhené Aiko’s “Triggered,” a track that she insisted was not a diss towards Big Sean but which certainly sounded like one.

Now, Aiko has collaborated with her ex on a new song, “None of Your Concern,” and it carries some raw breakup-related emotions. “Get your bitch ass off of my phone, please leave me alone / I am not your girl anymore, you need to watch your tone,” Aiko intones. Big Sean comes in at the very end with a bitter verse that leaves their conflict unresolved. In the video, both artists are seen in different parts of a tropical paradise – Aiko in a peaceful house of bamboo, Sean on an empty lava field by the sea.