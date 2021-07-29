Jhay Cortez and Skrillex Burn It All Down in ‘En Mi Cuarto’

“Dakiti,” Jhay Cortez’s breakthrough collaboration with Bad Bunny, was just one sign that the rising Puerto Rican artist and producer likes his reggaeton with plenty of snaky synths and traces of house. More recently, he showed off his penchant for getting wavy by teaming up with Daddy Yankee and Myke Towers on “Súbele El Volumen,” and he’s gone electro yet again on “En Mi Cuarto,” a track he co-produced that doubles down on the style by enlisting one of the biggest names in EDM: Skrillex.

Production maverick Tainy also had a hand in the song, and while the Skrillex addition might suggest all upbeat dance energy, “En Mi Cuarto” is brooding as Cortez sings about moping around in his room after a breakup. The video, which was directed by reggaeton go-to director Stillz, features Mia Khalifa and intercuts motorcycles tricks between scenes of Skrillex and Cortez sitting in a room that eventually bursts into flames. Watch the exclusive video premiere above.

Cortez teased the song on Instagram this week, writing, “I can die in peace because I made a track and Skrillex finished it.”

Cortez is continuing to build momentum before his sophomore album Timelezz launches later this year. He recently announced his Timelezz Tour in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and broke record sales at the famed Coliseo de Puerto Rico, where he has three consecutive shows scheduled.