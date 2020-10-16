Jewel Drops Early Live Version of ‘Who Will Save Your Soul’

Jewel has released a live version of “Who Will Save Your Soul” recorded at the Inner Change Coffee House in San Diego, California, early on in her career. The track, which includes Jewel’s spoken intro for the song, will appear on the upcoming reissue of Jewel’s album Pieces of You.

“I’m very excited to share this new live version of ‘Who Will Save Your Soul.’ This is the first song I ever wrote. I was 16,” Jewel tells Rolling Stone in a statement. “Before I broke, I opened for Bob Dylan, and this was his favorite song of mine, and I remember thinking — if no one else ever likes any of my music, I will always have this! This song brings me back to the early days of my career, playing at the Inner Change Coffee House. I also remember performing this song on Conan O’Brien’s show in 1995, at the age of 19, which was my first ever major TV performance. I have many fond memories attached to this track, and I’m glad that this performance from the Pieces of You reissue allows fans to connect with the song in a new way this year.”

Pieces of You, Jewel’s 1995 debut album, will be reissued on Friday, November 20th via Craft Recordings, and will be accompanied by a Pieces of You virtual concert from Jewel herself. For Record Store Day’s 2020 Black Friday Event, Jewel will also be unveiling a Live at the Inner Change LP, with previously unreleased audio from a 1994 performance.