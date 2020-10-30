Jewel Drops Blazing ‘Race Car Driver’ Outtake

Jewel has revealed “Race Car Driver,” an outtake off the 25th-anniversary edition of Pieces of You, out November 20th.

Backed by Neil Young’s band the Stray Gators — drummer Kenny Buttrey, bassist Tim Drummond, keyboardist Spooner Oldham, and producer Ben Keith — Jewel tears through the track. “Come on baby, let’s get in the car/I’m gonna take you real, real far,” she sings. “I’m gonna paint your mamma’s face on the door/You ain’t gonna see her anymore.”

“I knew it was going to be a slow process, but I also saw a change in the zeitgeist,” Jewel recalled of that period in her career. “Grunge was a tectonic shift in the culture, but you can’t live in cynicism forever. The culture was in pain, but then what? And I happened to be a little ahead of that curve in my own life.”

“Growing up on a farm, I know that nothing sustains forever,” she continued. “Everything has a season and goes fallow. My fan base was never a pop fan base; they support me through ups and downs. That required making some bold decisions, but it’s what I have and I’m proud of that.”

“Race Car Driver” follows an unreleased demo of “You Were Meant for Me” and a live version of “Who Will Save Your Soul.” The Pieces of You reissue will be available digitally, as well as two-CD and four-LP vinyl editions. On November 27th, Record Store Day will release Live at the Inner Change — containing unreleased audio from a 1994 set — as part of their Black Friday event.

On release day, Jewel will perform the album in its entirety on a livestream. Tickets for the show are available on Jewel’s website.