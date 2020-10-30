 Jewel Drops Blazing 'Race Car Driver' Outtake: Listen - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next As Music Venues Shutter, Former Owners Describe Devastating Toll
Home Music Music News

Jewel Drops Blazing ‘Race Car Driver’ Outtake

Track appears on upcoming Pieces of You reissue

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jewel has revealed “Race Car Driver,” an outtake off the 25th-anniversary edition of Pieces of You, out November 20th.

Backed by Neil Young’s band the Stray Gators — drummer Kenny Buttrey, bassist Tim Drummond, keyboardist Spooner Oldham, and producer Ben Keith — Jewel tears through the track. “Come on baby, let’s get in the car/I’m gonna take you real, real far,” she sings. “I’m gonna paint your mamma’s face on the door/You ain’t gonna see her anymore.”

“I knew it was going to be a slow process, but I also saw a change in the zeitgeist,” Jewel recalled of that period in her career. “Grunge was a tectonic shift in the culture, but you can’t live in cynicism forever. The culture was in pain, but then what? And I happened to be a little ahead of that curve in my own life.”

“Growing up on a farm, I know that nothing sustains forever,” she continued. “Everything has a season and goes fallow. My fan base was never a pop fan base; they support me through ups and downs. That required making some bold decisions, but it’s what I have and I’m proud of that.”

“Race Car Driver” follows an unreleased demo of “You Were Meant for Me” and a live version of “Who Will Save Your Soul.” The Pieces of You reissue will be available digitally, as well as two-CD and four-LP vinyl editions. On November 27th, Record Store Day will release Live at the Inner Change — containing unreleased audio from a 1994 set — as part of their Black Friday event.

On release day, Jewel will perform the album in its entirety on a livestream. Tickets for the show are available on Jewel’s website.

In This Article: Jewel

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1345: Joe Biden
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.