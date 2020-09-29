Jewel Previews ‘Pieces of You’ Reissue With Unreleased ‘You Were Meant for Me’ Demo

Jewel has shared a previously unreleased demo of her 1996 hit “You Were Meant for Me,” set to appear on the 25th-anniversary edition of Pieces of You, out November 20th.

The demo (understandably) boasts a much rawer feel than the final product, with the woodwinds and soft drums stripped away to leave just Jewel’s voice and guitar. Joining Jewel on the demo is co-writer Steve Poltz, who provides a bit of back-up as they sing, “Dreams last so long, even after you’re gone/And I know that you love me/And soon you will see, you were meant for me/And I was meant for you.”

The 25th-anniversary edition of Pieces of You will be released in several formats, each with a variety of bonus material. The most comprehensive package will be a four-disc box set that comes with the remastered original album, a disc of rarities, B-sides and outtakes, a disc of demos and a disc of live recordings from Jewel’s 1994 Inner Change coffeehouse sessions. That collection will also come with new liner notes from journalist Alan Light, featuring fresh insights from Jewel, plus lyrics, poetry and rare photographs.

There will also be two-CD and four-LP vinyl editions of the Pieces of You reissue, each with the original remastered album and a selection of outtakes, rarities and B-sides. A digital version will be released, too, with all the music from the four-CD box set.

To mark the release of the Pieces of You reissue, Jewel will perform the album in its entirety on a special livestream concert. Tickets for the show are available now via Jewel’s website.

Pieces of You 25th Anniversary Tracklist (for box set and digital)

Disc One

1. Who Will Save Your Soul

2. Pieces of You

3. Little Sister

4. Foolish Games

5. Near You Always

6. Painters

7. Morning Song

8. Adrian

9. I’m Sensitive

10. You Were Meant for Me

11. Don’t

12. Daddy

13. Angel Standing By

14. Amen

15. You Were Meant for Me (Album Edit)

16. Foolish Games (Radio Edit)

17. Morning Song (Radio Mix)

18. Angel Needs A Ride

19. Everything Breaks

Disc Two

1. Who Will Save You Soul (Demo)*

2. Pieces of You (Demo)*

3. Little Sister (Demo)*

4. Foolish Games (Demo)*

5. Adrian (Demo)*

6. You Were Meant for Me (Demo)*

7. Near You Always (Demo)*

8. Painters (Demo)

9. Don’t (Demo)*

10. Daddy (Demo)*

11. Angel Standing By (Demo)*

12. Amen (Demo)*

13. See Sassy Wake Up (Demo)*

14. His Pleasure Is My Pain (Demo)*

15. Down So Long (Demo)*

16. Sometimes It Be That Way (Demo)*

17. Nicotine Love (Demo)*

18. Tiny Love Spaces (Demo)*

Disc Three

1. 1000 Miles Away (Live)

2. She Cries (Live)

3. My Own Private God’s Gift to Women

4. Race Car Driver

5. Flower (Live)

6. I’m Sensitive (Live)

7. You Were Meant for Me (Juan Patiño Version)

8. Cold Song

9. Rocker Girl

10. Emily

11. Dance Between Two Women

12. Quiet Warrior

13. Walk Away (Outtake)*

14. See Sassy Wake Up (Outtake)*

15. Foolish Games (No String Overdubs)*

16. Angel Needs a Ride (Outtake)*

17. Flower (Outtake)*

18. Race Car Driver (Outtake)*

19. Who Will Save Your Soul (Unedited Master Take)*

20. Sov Gott (Live)*

Disc Four

1. Who Will Save Your Soul (Live)*

2. Pieces of You (Live)*

3. Little Sister (Live)*

4. Near You Always (Live)*

5. Painters (Live)*

6. Morning Song (Live)*

7. Adrian (Live)*

8. I’m Sensitive (Live)*

9. Don’t (Live)*

10. Daddy (Live)*

11. Angel Standing By (Live)*

12. Amen (Live)*

13. Foolish Games (Piano Demo)*

14. Quiet Warrior (Live)*

15. Chime Bells (a.k.a. the Yodeling Song) (Live)*

*previously unreleased