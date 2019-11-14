 Jewel Returns With Emotional Ballad ‘No More Tears’ – Rolling Stone
Jewel Returns With Emotional Ballad ‘No More Tears’

Singer-songwriter’s first new song in four years will be featured in documentary ‘Lost in America’

Brittany Spanos

Jewel has returned with her first new song in four years, the emotional piano ballad “No More Tears.” The track is for documentary Lost in America, which explores youth homelessness.

“No More Tears” offers a hopeful look at trauma and showcases the resilience of someone who has dealt with immense pain. “You see love is a mystery/And I still see its shining face,” she sings on the refrain. “There are no more sad songs, just blue skies/No more tears to cry”

Lost in America offers an in-depth look at not only youth homelessness but the biggest issues facing young people enduring it, including the failures of the foster care system, the rejection of LGBTQ youth from shelters and other group homes as well as sex trafficking. Jewel co-produced the film alongside Rosario Dawson and Halle Berry. It will hit theaters in 2020.

Next year, Jewel will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her acclaimed debut album Pieces of You. Her last LP was 2015’s Picking Up the Pieces, which she touted as a “bookend” to her debut.

