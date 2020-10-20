 Jewel Performs at Matt's Promise Foundation 15th Annual Benefit 2020 - Rolling Stone
Jewel Performs for Matt’s Promise Foundation 15th Annual Benefit Concert

The event takes place on October 24th and aims to raise awareness for young people affected by terminal illnesses

Jewel performs for Matt’s Promise Foundation 15th Annual Benefit Concert

Dana Trippe*

For the 15th Year in a row Matt’s Promise foundation, in partnership with Rolling Stone, will host their beloved benefit concert in Upstate New York. The annual event, which takes place on October 24th, aims to raise awareness for the organization and their mission to make a difference in the lives of young people affected by terminal illnesses, with special attention to finding a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

This exclusive event will feature an intimate performance by Grammy Award-winner Jewel. In past years, the event has hosted other major artists, including Seal, Steve Miller Band, Squeeze, Gavin Degraw, John Mayer, Maroon 5, The Fray, Chicago, Flo Rida, One Republic, Snoop Dogg, Leon Bridges, and many more.

“We’re so appreciative of both Jewel and Rolling Stone for their participation in this unusual event,” says Randy Reiff, the co-founder of Matt’s Promise. “Most of all we are extraordinarily grateful to our incredible supporters who so generously — even in this trying time — have managed to support our efforts. Having such a unique opportunity to raise money for kids struggling due to this horrible pandemic is a privilege, and we’re fortunate to have an opportunity to contribute in any small way to hopefully help ease the burden of families during this awful time.”

The event will maintain all social distancing protocols and will take place outdoors. For more information, visit MattsPromise.org

