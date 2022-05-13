Listen to Jewel’s Ebullient Cover of Maggie Rogers’ ‘Alaska’

Jewel is paying homage to both her home state and the newest generation of singer-songwriters with a cover of Maggie Rogers’ 2016 breakthrough single, “Alaska.” Eschewing the minimalistic production of Rogers’ original, the Pieces Of You singer transforms the viral indie hit into a dreamy maximalist pop banger, accentuated by 1980s-inspired drum beats and breathy coos.

“There is no place like Alaska,” Jewel said in a statement. “When I first heard Maggie’s song, I felt an instinctual draw to the scene she’d created, and the mood of the ‘air in between.’ Alaska has shaped so much of who I am, and mindful breathwork is a practice I use every day, so I feel a kindred connection to this song.”

The song is accompanied by a video featuring sweeping landscape shots interspersed with footage of Jewel participating in some quintessentially Alaskan activities — relaxing in a boat, driving an ATV across a vast field, riding a snowmobile through the icy tundra — while donning a series of colorful outfits.

Last month, the Grammy Award-nominated singer released Freewheelin’ Woman, her first album in seven years. In advance of the album, Jewel addressed the sexism she experienced as a female songwriter, even at the height of her career, in an interview with Stereogum. “I lived the life, I stood up for the things I wanted to stand up for, and you do it because it’s the right thing to do,” she said. “But it is fun to be around long enough to be able to talk about it.” The singer also told Spin she “fought really hard” to succeed in the music industry. “I fought to have the freedom I have creatively, I fought hard to keep my publishing catalog, I fought hard to earn my masters, I fought hard to heal my heart,” she said. “It’s not an accident, where I am.”

Rogers, meanwhile, will release her sophomore album, Surrender, on July 29. The music video for the record’s lead single, “That’s Where I Am,” features cameos from several high-profile figures — including Talking Heads frontman David Byrne.