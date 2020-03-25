Jewel Raises Over $550k for Homeless Youth With Livestream Concert

This past weekend, Jewel raised more than $550,000 for at-risk and homeless youth through her Live From San Quarantine: A Livestream Concert, in partnership with her Never Broken charity program.

Never Broken, a part of the Inspiring Children Foundation, was originally scheduled to host a concert fundraiser this summer with a projected $1.8 million going toward food, housing, clothing, mentoring and other necessities for at-risk or homeless youth. The concert was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the livestream, Jewel — herself a survivor of youth homelessness — performed live from her living room with just a guitar. Aside from raising money the night of the broadcast, Live From San Quarantine aims to get at least 5,000 people to pledge to donating $1 a day for a year, with one-hundred percent of proceeds going toward at-risk youth.

Jewel previously contributed the song “No More Tears” to the documentary Lost in America, produced by her and Rosario Dawson, which highlights the plight of homeless youth and addresses issues of anxiety and financial struggle among them.