Jewel Releases Covers EP After Winning ‘The Masked Singer’

Jewel was named the winner of the sixth season of The Masked Singer and has celebrated by releasing a new covers EP, Queen of Hearts.

The EP features renditions of songs Jewel performed on the competition show in disguise as the Queen of Hearts. The tracks include Jewel’s versions of Édith Piaf’s “La Vie En Rose,” Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way,” Sia’s “Bird Set Free,” and Bishop Briggs’ “River.”

“Performing on The Masked Singer was fun for me because it allowed me to pay homage to songs that inspired me to be a songwriter and a singer, like ‘La Vie En Rose’ and ‘She’s Got You,'” Jewel said in a statement. “Those have long been favorites, and being able to pour myself into these heroic songs to challenge myself vocally was really wonderful. It was also fun because I was able to pull from all genres and all eras, which a person rarely gets to do. That is why I was inspired to release all the songs I chose; I had so much fun interpreting these songs that I wanted to share them!”

The EP follows the 25th anniversary reissue of Jewel’s debut album, Pieces of You, which was released in 2020. Jewel is also set to release her first new studio album in seven years in early 2022, with more details to be shared soon, according to a press release.

Queen of Hearts Track Listing:

1. Born this Way – Originally performed by Lady Gaga

2. La Vie En Rose – Originally performed by Édith Piaf

3. River – Originally performed by Bishop Briggs

4. She’s Got You – Originally performed by Patsy Cline

5. Bird Set Free – Originally performed by Sia

6. What’s going on – Originally performed by Marvin Gaye

7. Firework – Originally performed by Katy Perry