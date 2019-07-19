Jethro Tull Ready Massive ‘Stormwatch’ 40th Anniversary Reissue

Jethro Tull will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their 1979 LP Stormwatch with a massive reissue featuring unreleased songs, a recording of a 1980 concert and a new remix of the original album.

The 4CD/2 DVD Stormwatch: 40th Anniversary Force 10 Edition, due out October 18th via Rhino, kicks off with a Steven Wilson remix of Stormwatch, while the second disc collecting “associated recordings” from the album’s sessions, including unreleased tracks and other unearthed songs that didn’t fit within Stormwatch‘s maritime theme.

Discs three and four contain an unreleased recording of Jethro Tull’s March 16th, 1980 concert in the Netherlands. The two audio-only DVDs for various mixes of the original album along with the “associated recordings.”

Stormwatch marked Jethro Tull’s final album with its late Seventies lineup of singer Ian Anderson, Martin Barre, John Glascock, John Evan, David (now Dee) Palmer and Barriemore Barlow; bassist Glascock only appears on three of the album’s songs and died soon after the LP’s release.

Stormwatch: 40th Anniversary Force 10 Edition Track List

Disc One: Steven Wilson Remix of Original Album

“North Sea Oil” “Orion” “Home” “Dark Ages” “Warm Sporran” “Something’s On The Move” “Old Ghosts” “Dun Ringill” “Flying Dutchman” “Elegy”

Disc Two: Associated Recordings

“Crossword” “Dark Ages” (early version) [Previously Unreleased] “Kelpie” “Dun Ringill” (early version) [Previously Unreleased On CD] “A Stitch In Time” “A Single Man” [Previously Unreleased] “Broadford Bazaar” “King Henry’s Madrigal” “Orion” (full version) [Previously Unreleased] “Urban Apocalypse” [Previously Unreleased] “The Lyricon Blues” “Man Of God” [Previously Unreleased] “Rock Instrumental (unfinished master) [Previously Unreleased] “Prelude To A Storm” [Previously Unreleased] “Sweet Dream” (live)

Disc Three: Live in the Netherlands (March 16. 1980) [Previously Unreleased]

“Intro” “Dark Ages” “Home” “Orion” “Dun Ringill” “Elegy” “Old Ghosts” “Something’s On The Move” “Aqualung” “Peggy’s Pub” “Jack-In-The-Green” “King Henry’s Madrigal”/Drum Solo “Heavy Horses”

Disc Four: Live in the Netherlands (March 16. 1980) [Previously Unreleased]