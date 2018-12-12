Jethro Tull Extend 50th Anniversary Tour Into 2019 With New U.S. Dates

Jethro Tull, which toured in celebration of their 50th anniversary in 2018, will continue to celebrate the half-century landmark by extending that trek into 2019.

Frontman Ian Anderson explained in a statement “We continue to present the 50th Anniversary concerts in many countries and regions not visited in 2018, and also many Tull repertoire shows in Europe. There will be, of course, my usual charitable cathedral and church concerts in December. In the USA – many would argue – 2019 is really the 50th Anniversary for US fans since we first visited in early 1969.”

Officially dubbed Ian Anderson’s 50 Years of Jethro Tull, the anniversary shows will feature a career-spanning set list, from 1968’s This Was to 2012’s Thick As a Brick 2 and all the British band’s hits inbetween.

The new slate of 50th anniversary dates begin March 9th in Atlantic City, NJ and currently run through September 15th in Uncasville, New Jersey. Check out Jethro Tull’s site for full ticket information.

Jethro Tull Tour Dates

March 9 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Resort Casino

March 11 – Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

March 12 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

July 5 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

July 6 – Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheatre

July 7 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre

July 9 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

September 11 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre

September 14 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

September 15 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena